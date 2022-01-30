Coronavirus test and Covid-19 vaccination locations in Vlissingen, Rotterdam, Purmerend and Zaandam will be closed on Monday as a precaution due to the expected arrival of winter storm Corrie. People who have an appointment for a coronavirus test will be called on Sunday to schedule a new appointment at a different location.

The Vlissingen test sites of the GGD Zeeland, located in a parking lot at the Adrz hospital, is covered with large white tents, The GGD wants to prevent them from blowing away, and to stop other accidents from happening. The GGD Rotterdam-Rijnmond will close the test location at Rotterdam The Hague Airport on Monday for "the safety of our visitors and staff.

On Monday, the GGD Zaanstreek-Waterland will close the vaccination location at the event site in Purmerend and the test locations at Ronde Tocht and Vermiljoenweg in Zaandam. People who had a vaccination appointment in Purmerend can choose to go to the vaccination location on Pieter Ghijsenlaan in Zaandam on Monday without an appointment. However, children below the age of 12 are not allowed to show up as a walk-in visitor.

The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for Monday to announce expected heavy wind gusts of up to 110 kilometers per hour. The warning applies to the whole of the Netherlands.