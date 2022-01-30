Climate activists in the trees of the Sterrebos near Born spent their second night in the forest on Saturday night, a spokesperson of the protesters said. There were about 15 demonstrators in the trees, protesting the felling of the forest for the expansion of car manufacturer VDL Nedcar. Two additional protesters managed to join the group, the spokesperson of the Save the Sterrebos group Hanneke van Houten reported.

Since Friday morning, activists have occupied the forest area to prevent seven hectares from disappearing to expand the car manufacturer's production halls. They sit in hammocks, high in trees and have no intention of leaving. In the night from Friday to Saturday, seven people were arrested. Sittard-Geleen Mayor Hans Verheijen allowed provisions to be brought to the protesters on Saturday.

The forest is private property of VDL Nedcar. Access is forbidden for other protesters and the media. On Saturday evening, seven additional people were arrested who wanted to enter the Sterrebos. According to the spokesperson of the group Save the Sterrebos. At least five of them were meant to join the other demonstrators in the woods.

According to Van Houten, provisions were brought again to the group at 1 p.m. Sunday. The people who brought food into the words were under police escort.

The State Council previously ruled that the preparations for the felling will continue as usual. It is not yet known whether the trees will be cut down in the end. The highest administrative court will soon rule on this case brought by another environmental group.