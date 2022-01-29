The LGBTQ+ rights group COC Netherlands wants Minister for Legal Protection Franc Weerwind to present a multi-parent law this year. The group advocated the law in a letter to the new minister on behalf of itself and four other organizations.

The multi-parent law would make it possible for children to have several legal parents––not just a maximum of two, as is currently the case. This law is part of COC Netherland's Rainbow Agreement, which the new Cabinet wants to incorporate into the coalition agreement.

"Children have the right to a good legal relationship with all their parents, whether there are one, two, three, or four," said COC Nederland chairperson Astrid Oosenbrug. "There is a wonderful opportunity for Minister Weerwind to arrange this quickly and we will be happy to help him with that," Oosenbrug said.

The letter also asked that every Dutch person be able to easily change the gender registration in their passport to an “X” instead of “M” or “F.” This option could be, for example, used by nonbinary people and those who do not want their gender included in their passport. Lisa van Ginneken from the D66 party recently submitted a proposal about this.

The interest groups represented in the letter also requested good surrogacy regulations and improvements on gender registration laws. In addition, the organizations propose to make intercountry adoption possible again from countries where no problems regarding adoption have been identified. The government stopped intercountry adoption in February 2021 due to severe abuses in several countries.

COC Netherlands sent the letter on behalf of itself, the Transgender Netwerk Nederland (TNN), the Dutch organization for gender diversity (NNID), Bi+ Nederland and Meer dan Gewenst, the Dutch foundation for rainbow families.