The Dutch embassy in Kenya warned compatriots about a possible attack in the capital of Nairobi. The embassy received information from the French government and considers it "credible," ambassador Maarten Brouwer wrote in a letter published on the embassy's Facebook page.

According to Bouwer, it involves an attack "on Western targets and civilians" in the coming days. The ambassador, therefore, calls on Dutch people to be vigilant and "avoid places where many 'westerners' normally gather." On Thursday, the French embassy advised French people in the African country to avoid shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants that foreigners frequent.

"Obviously, we all hope that this threat will remain unexecuted, but we still want to pass this information on to you so that you can take the necessary precautions," said the Dutch ambassador in the letter.