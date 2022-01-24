Schiphol CEO Dick Benschop wants a decision to be made this year about the opening of Lelystad Airport. "Also about the when and how," he said in T.V. WNL on Sunday.

Bishop emphasized that the aviation sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and the number of flights is still far lower than before the pandemic.

The coalition agreement of the new Cabinet also stated that a decision must be made this year about Lelystad Aiport, which has been ready for use for years. VVD, D66, CDA and ChrisenUnie said there are "various challenges" concerning nitrogen, noise pollution, and living environment quality. The parties also want the Netherlands to remain attractive for large companies partly due to the strong position of Schiphol.

"At the same time, there are a few preconditions for the aviation industry. It is no longer the old story only focussing on growth," Benschop said. The influence on the environment "both in terms of noise and other emissions" will have to be reduced." In addition, he pointed out that the aviation sector also impacts the world's CO2 emissions. "We are now going to really on that. For me, 2022 is the year of sustainability," the Schiphol CEO claimed.

The previous coalition agreement stated that Lelysad would take over some holiday flights from Schiphol, thus having more room to develop as an international hub. According to Schiphol, this will improve the distribution of air traffic. The opening of Lelystad had already been postponed to November this year due to the coronavirus crisis. It was further delayed, partly due to the slow progress of the Cabinet formation.