A weapons expert wondered why no bullet holes could be found on police cars that fleeing suspects allegedly shot after robbing a money transport truck in Amsterdam Noord.

The expert said during an interview with NU.nl there should be at least one or two bullet holes in police cars if the suspects fired at officers. "Something should be found somewhere," the expert said. The robbers could face a lengthy prison sentence if found guilty in court of shooting at police officers.

The suspects claimed they did not shoot at police and had agreed in advance to only fire shots in the air.

At least ten people were involved in a money truck robbery in May 2021 on the Meeuwenlaan in Amsterdam Noord. In the police chase, officers fatally shot one suspect and arrested six others. Police are still looking for the remaining suspect. More than 4 million euros of the loot, the suspects are still unaccounted for.

Police pursued the assailants to Broek in Waterland. According to witnesses, several gunshots were fired at the location. All bullet casing found in Broek in Waterland stemmed from police service weapons.

Authorities confirmed that automatic weapons were used in the robbery attempt. Investigations showed that the guns were set to single shot, which means the suspects would have had a higher chance of hitting their target.

On Monday, the armed robbery case will be presented again in the court of Amsterdam.