German police in Osnabrück busted an international luxury car smuggling gang led by a 66-year-old Dutchman. The gang specialized in stealing and reselling luxury cars worth in total 2.5 million euros to Dubai.

The Dutch leader was arrested in Ter Apelkanaal last week. He will soon be extradited to Germany.

The gang stole cars, including a Mercedes AMG GT R Special edition, a Porsche Carrera 4 GTS, a Mercedes S 560 E and a BMW X5 M50d, in Germany and France and resold them using false documents. The group exported the cars via the port of Rotterdam.

During a police raid in Lithuania at the end of 2021, police discovered 400,000 euros in cash and 60 false documentation papers connected to the gang.

The gang also appears to be connected to an illegal cigarette factory shut down in Ter Apelkanaal earlier this month.