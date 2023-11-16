Eight people from the Netherlands were arrested on Wednesday in a major investigation conducted by German and Dutch police into ATM bombings in Germany, the Dutch police reported on Thursday. The German authorities have requested their extradition.

The group is suspected of orchestrating at least 23 ATM bombings in Germany, with the first occurring in August 2021 in Osnabrück and the most recent in January in Duisburg. The cumulative damage, encompassing both the stolen loot and destruction to buildings, exceeds 5.5 million euros.

During this joint operation by Dutch and German police, along with Europol, approximately 26 buildings were searched on Wednesday, 22 of which were in the province of Noord-Holland. In Amstelveen, several residences were evacuated following the discovery of explosives in an apartment.

The operation resulted in the arrest of seven men and one woman, aged between 19 and 27, from Alkmaar, Amstelveen, Amsterdam, Haarlem, Heerhugowaard, and Rotterdam. One of the suspect is believed to be a potential leader of the organization. The 23-year-old woman comes from Haarlem and is suspected of laundering the loot. All eight suspects are currently detained in the Netherlands.

During the searches of homes and business premises, the police also seized various items, including cash and luxury goods.

Germany has been grappling with explosive attacks by Dutch individuals for years. According to the police, Dutch perpetrators have increasingly crossed the border into Germany after the Netherlands removed many of its ATMs and heavily secured the remaining ones.

NH Nieuws reported that in 2022, a record number of explosive raids were committed by Dutch nationals in Germany. Out of 450 explosive raids, 180 occurred in North Rhine-Westphalia, resulting in the arrest of 60 Dutch people on suspicion of involvement in one or more incidents. From January to April of this year, there were 58 explosive raids in the German state bordering the Netherlands, and 57 Dutch individuals were arrested for explosive raids throughout Germany.