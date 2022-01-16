Heracles Almelo protested against the return of footballer Rai Vloet after the player was involved in a fatal car crash, killing a 4-year-old boy while under the influence.

Roughly 60 fans gathered outside the Erve Asito stadium Saturday evening to voice their disapproval of Vloet's speedy return. The fans waited for the Heracles Almelo bus to return from a game against NEC. According to an RTL Oost correspondent, the atmosphere was calm with "a few occasional raised voices."

Vloet reportedly did not get on the bus coming from Nijmegen.

The 26-year-old has been training with the club again since Monday. Two months earlier, he caused a collision on the A4 with another vehicle. There were a man, a woman, and two children in the second car. One of the children, a 4-year-old boy, was seriously injured and later died of his injuries.

"You can see that the situation is challenging for him. I've known him for a long time and know how sensitive he is. This story doesn't just leave him cold," Heracles trainer Frank Wormuth said on Friday.

Investigations into the fatal accident are still ongoing.