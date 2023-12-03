The mayor of Almelo, Mirjam van 't Veld, has declared an emergency order for part of the city in connection with the unrest surrounding the soccer match between Heracles and Sparta. The emergency order applies from 7.15 p.m. on Saturday evening until 1 a.m. on Sunday, the municipality announced on X.

In overleg met politie en OM heeft burgemeester Van ‘t Veld om

19:15u een noodbevel afgekondigd voor een deel van Almelo tot 01:00u. Aanleiding zijn onrusten rond de wedstrijd Heracles Almelo - Sparta Rotterdam. pic.twitter.com/oRUrF5Ge34 — Gemeente Almelo (@Gemeente_Almelo) December 2, 2023

According to the municipality, "a large number of hardcore Heracles supporters" gathered near the Erve Asito stadium before the game. Public order was severely disrupted and the municipality feared "further serious disturbances".

The emergency order is specifically aimed at the Heracles supporters and gives the police the authority to act quickly and adequately. A group of thirty supporters have now been stopped in the area in which the emergency order is in force and asked to leave. This has been complied with, a police spokeswoman said. A person was arrested for wearing face-covering clothing and lighting fireworks.

The emergency order is specifically aimed at Heracles supporters and empowers the police to act quickly and appropriately. In the meantime, a group of 30 supporters were stopped in the area where the emergency order was applied and were asked to leave. This was complied with, according to a police spokeswoman. One person was arrested for wearing face-covering clothes and setting off fireworks.

The match against Sparta kicked off at 9 p.m.on Saturday, with the Rotterdam football club winning 1-0 against Heracles Almelo. Joshua Kitolano scored the only goal of the mediocre match after an hour. With the second away win in a row, Sparta climbs to sixth place in the rankings. Heracles is in twelfth place.