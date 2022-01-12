Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs is in quarantine at home. One of his children tested positive for Covid-19 on a self-test. Therefore, the new Foreign Minister is quarantining as a precaution until his son can do a PCR test.

"One of my children got a positive self-test. Other family members tested negative. I will quarantine as a precaution pending his PCR test," Hoekstra tweeted.

Hoekstra is the second Minister in the brand new Rutte IV Cabinet quarantining at home at the moment. Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag is also in isolation after she tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend. She, therefore, had to be sworn in via video connection and does not appear on the Rutte IV Cabinet foto.