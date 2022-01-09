Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in the fourth Rutte Cabinet Sigrid Kaag will have to digitally attend her inauguration by King Willem-Alexander on Monday after a positive coronavirus test. Kaag tweeted on Sunday that she tested positive for the virus.

"It is a different start than I hoped, but I will begin with full energy," Kaag said.

Kaag has already been in quarantine the past couple of days after one of her contact people tested positive. "Unfortunately, my quarantine will last a little longer. Luckily, I feel great," the D66 politician said.

Her absence means that she will also not be on the traditional picture on the steps of the Noordeinde Palace. "Later that day Minister Kaag will take part virtually in the first minister council of the new Cabinet," the Royal Palace stated in a press release.