Amsterdam is the third most expensive city in Europe to rent an apartment in, according to research by HousingAnywhere. On average, an Amsterdam apartment goes for 1,641 euros per month. Only London and Paris are more expensive with average rents of 1,850 euros and 1,964 euros per month respectively, Het Parool reports.

The average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Amsterdam increased slightly in the fourth quarter of 2021, by 0.26 percent. Rents for studios, on the other hand, increased significantly. The average rent for a studio apartment in Amsterdam is now 1,181 euros per month, 22 percent more than the fourth quarter of 2020.

The rent increase for a studio apartment in Amsterdam and Utrecht was so significant that HousingAnywhere noted it as one of the most striking European price trends. "The imbalance between supply and demand in Dutch cities is very prominent."

The researchers also pointed out that rents in larger European cities increased sharply compared to a year earlier. In Berlin, for example, apartment rents increased by almost 40 percent. According to HousingAnywhere, the structural lack of available housing "continues to dictate the price."