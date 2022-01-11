Police in the Netherlands arrested a 52-year-old Polish man suspected of killing his wife. The man was arrested in Den Bosch, Noord-Brabant on Tuesday while he was working, police said.

Authorities in Poland allege that the man murdered his wife in Wrocław on November 26. “The 57-year-old woman was initially reported missing, but was found lifeless in her home a few days later,” Dutch police said.

Polish authorities issued an international bulletin calling for the man’s arrest soon after. Officers “tracked the suspect down and arrested him while he was working in a factory,” Dutch police said.

“The suspect is expected to be handed over to the Polish authorities shortly,” police stated.