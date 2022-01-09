42-year-old drunk driver hospitalized three teenagers and a baby after causing several accidents on Saturday in Ossendrecht. The driver was roughly seven times over the legal alcohol limit to drive.

The driver collided with an oncoming vehicle on the Putseweg, breaking the car's side mirror.

The reckless driver then continued driving "at high speed and in zig-zags" before crashing into a still standing car neear the Pannenhof around 5 p.m. The driver of the still-standing vehicle was waiting to turn left. Three teenage girls in the car were injured in the crash.

Due to the impact, the car ended up on the other side of the road, crashing into a third vehicle. A baby in the third vehicle was hospitalized due to the accident.



None of the wounded had life-threatening injuries.

The man who did not own a driver's license tried to flee the scene but was captured by police. He is still being held for further questioning.