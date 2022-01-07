Several dead water birds have been found in Oostvaardersplassen, raising concerns about bird flu in the nature reserve, forest ranger Hans-Erik Kuypers said to NOS. The cause of the birds' death is not yet clear. They're being examined in Lelystad.

In addition to the dead birds, rangers also noticed geese acting oddly. Usually, these birds stay in large groups. But rangers have spotted loners who don't take flight when approached. According to Kuypers, this could indicate that the birds are weak and may have a bird flu infection.

So far, the dead birds have only been found in an area off-limits to visitors. Nevertheless, forestry service Staatsbosbeheer warns visitors to stay away from animals and definitely keep their distance from dead or weakened animals. Dog owners are also urged to keep their dogs on leash. According to Kuypers, dogs can become seriously ill if they have contact with animals that have bird flu.