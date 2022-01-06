A "suspicious situation" prompted the police to close down the A2 highway in both directions between Breukelen and Maarssen on Thursday by 1:30 p.m.. Some news sites published a photo showing extra security at the police's National Unit building in Driebergen.

A police spokesperson could not comment on the photo showing a large police presence, including the use of a police helicopter, at the National Unit in Driebergen. It is also not yet clear whether this is linked to the situation on the A2. Regional media outlet RTV Utrecht said that officers armed with automatic firearms were stationed at the entrance to the building. They were wearing bulletproof vests.

Public works department Rijkswaterstaat initially reported that the highway was closed due to police action, and later said it was due to a chase. On Twitter, the National Unit said that they pulled over a car and arrested a suspect due to a "suspicious situation."

Rijkswaterstaat said it is unknown how long the highway will remain closed. The National Unit said it would release the A2 "as soon as possible." By 2:25 p.m., some lanes were opened up, but the police kept a few lanes closed as well as the Utrecht-Noord exit for southbound vehicles. Ten minutes later, police said they intended to open up the A2.

"The A2 towards Amsterdam is open again after a chase," said Rijkswaterstaat. Drivers headed northbound from Den Bosch were advised to give themselves extra time.

