One person was killed and one person was hurt in a residential fire in The Hague. The fire broke out at about 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday on Tenierplantsoen in the city's Schilderswijk district.

The fire department confirmed they found two people in the home and began giving them treatment. First responders were unable to revive one person, while the other was taken to a hospital “with serious injuries.”

Area residents told local news organization Regio15 that they heard a loud sound like an explosion. They also said they smelled natural gas earlier in the day. First responders said the police were called in to investigate what happened.

The fire department response was quickly scaled up, and several ambulances were sent to the scene. Records show that two trauma teams were also dispatched to the location by helicopter.“The fire was quickly under control. The surrounding homes were temporarily evacuated,” the fire department said. Residents were allowed to return to their homes after the buildings were checked for carbon monoxide.

Five hurt in senior citizen’s home fire

Five residents of a senior citizen apartment complex in Weesp were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out in one of the sixty apartments on Tuesday evening. Emergency responders took one of the residents to hospital due to burn wounds. Four other residents were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire damaged at least 15 homes to such an extent that the residents could not return this evening.

The fire brigade responded to the fire at the Wintertuin around 5:40 p.m. Firefighters brought the blaze quickly under control. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Twelve residents were immediately evacuated due to the smoke. They were received at a nearby fire station. The people who had to go outside later stayed in the central area of the building.

Some residents were able to return home on Tuesday evening. According to the fire department spokesperson, mainly single elderly people lived in the complex. The condition of the hospitalized residents remains unknown.