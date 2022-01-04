An explosion on a fishing boat in Dordrecht on Tuesday afternoon left one person dead and another seriously injured. The body of the dead person was retrieved from the water. The person had been missing for some time after the explosion.

The seriously injured person was taken to a hospital. It is not yet clear what exactly happened. The police are investigating the incident.

The boat was moored in a shipyard on Merwedestraat. Emergency services were dispatched to the explosion at about 4:30 p.m. Diving teams were also sent to the scene because the victim was reported as missing.

Wouter Kolff, the mayor of the municipality of Dordrecht, called it a "violent incident." He wrote on Twitter, "I sympathize with everyone involved and their relatives."