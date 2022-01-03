Primary and secondary schools will reopen for all students after the winter holidays, said Arie Slob, the minister in charge of primary and secondary education. However, safety measures to combat the coronavirus will continue to apply, such as preventive testing for children starting in Group Six.

The Cabinet is following the new advice it received from the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), which determined that the reopening of the education is justified, Slob said. The schools were closed as a precaution after the end of the school day on December 17, one week before the winter break was set to begin.

Primary and secondary schools, including those providing special education, will still be required to send home students who have any coronavirus symptoms, including a mild cold. Students will also have to use walking routes, parents will not be allowed to enter school buildings, and teachers and staff must maintain 1.5 meters of distance from other adults. Those in groups six, seven, and eight, and secondary school students must wear face masks when walking through the schools, and will be asked to use coronavirus self-test kits at home twice weekly.

After several weeks of declining coronavirus infections, the average number of new daily infections has actually gone up by about 18 percent in the past week. Still, the Cabinet was being pressured by dozens of organizations, including Unicef and the country's mental healthcare system, to allow schools to reopen without extending the winter vacation period, or forcing schools to switch to distance learning.

"Education is not an on and off switch, not a flashing light. It is an essential part of growing up," Unicef said. Margrite Kalverboer, the ombudswoman for children's issues, issued a similar statement, as did the secondary school systems in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Organizations representing the schools nationally, and teachers unions, said schools should reopen if the safety of teachers can be organized properly.

Higher education, vocational schools to remain closed

"The OMT sees that the infections have decreased in the youngest," Slob said. Due to rising coronavirus infections among people in their twenties, students at universities, colleges and secondary vocational education must still follow online education for the time being, with some exceptions.

"In addition, this gives extra time to give young people in that age category their booster shot in the coming weeks," the government wrote in a statement. The Cabinet will take another look at the situation on January 14, and make a new decision about reopening in-person education in higher education.

The exceptions are for students in a vulnerable position, students who have take exams, and practical education students. Academic libraries will also be allowed to remain open. Students and staff allowed to enter vocational schools, applied sciences universities, and research universities will be required to keep 1.5 meters of distance from each other.

Additionally, the OMT advised that outdoor youth sports should be allowed to continue again starting on January 11. Children under the age of 18 will be allowed to participate in sports activities daily until 8 p.m.