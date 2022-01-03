People born between the years of 1999 and 2002 were invited to schedule their Covid-19 booster vaccine shots on Monday. With that announcement by Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, everyone in their twenties and some who are 19 can book the appointment online using the GGD's website.

More and more residents of the Netherlands have been invited in recent days. The call for everyone aged 30 and up was already announced on New Year's Day, and everyone 40 and older had already been invited by December 28.

During a press conference last month, De Jonge said he wanted all adult residents to be able to schedule their appointment by January 7, with the goal of all adults getting a booster shot by the end of the month.

People are only eligible to receive a booster shot if they completed their first course of vaccination more than three months earlier. Those who tested positive for the coronavirus infection must also wait three months before receiving a booster jab.

The GGD administered 1.16 million Covid-19 boosters between December 20 - 26. A total of nearly 3 million boosters were administered in the Netherlands through Boxing Day. An update on the number of booster shots given last week will be released on Tuesday.