In the Netherlands, Covid-19 booster shots are now available for everyone in their 30s and to some in their 20s, the Dutch government announced on Saturday.

People born in 1991 and 1992 or earlier and who had their last vaccination at least three months ago can make an appointment for a booster shot online. Among them are many people who are 29 and celebrating their 30th birthday this year. They don't have to wait for an invitation from the public health institute RIVM.

Booster shots are an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccination administered to boost people's immune response against the coronavirus. People can get a booster shot three months after their last Covid-19 vaccination or recovery. Initially, the waiting period was six months, but the government shortened it to three due to concerns about the Omicron variant.