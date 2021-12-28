The first people in their 30s have been able to book their Covid-19 booster shots since 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

People born in 1981 and 1982 can schedule their appointments by visiting coronavaccinate-afspraak.nl. They do not have to wait to receive their official invitation in the mail. People born in 1980 have been able to book their booster jabs since 4 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone can get a booster shot three months after their last Covid-19 vaccination or recovery. Initially, the waiting period was six months, but it was shortened to three due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

Everyone in the Netherlands from the age of 12 can schedule their initial round of Covid-19 vaccine shots, as can many younger patients with certain health conditions.