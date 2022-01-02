Due to possible heavy wind gusts, the KNMI issued a code yellow warning on Sunday for large parts of the Netherlands. Wind gusts may hit the northwest in the afternoon and the south in the evening.

At the beginning of the afternoon, severe wind gusts of up to 75 kilometers per hour can occur in the northwest, the weather institute warned. Later in the evening, the wind will travel further south along with showers. The wind can reach speeds between 85 to 95 kilometers per hour along the coast. There may also be thunderstorms.

The code yellow applies to Noord-Holland from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., to Friesland from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and to Zuid-Holland and Zeeland from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. For Utrecht, Gelderland, Noord-Brabant and Limburg, the weather warning is in effect from 9 p.m. to midnight.