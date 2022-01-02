Police arrested multiple people who attended an illegal protest on the Museumplein and a police dog injured at least one person.

The Amsterdam municipality canceled the protest out of fears of a violent outbreak and issued an emergency order for the Museumplein earlier on Sunday. The riot police were deployed to the Museumplein despite plans to strike. Police unions said next time the riot police go on strike; they would only intervene if the public order was severely endangered.

"The police will take action against people who ignore the ban. Everyone must leave the Museumplein," the municipality tweeted.

Police also deployed a water cannon to the Museumplein; however, it was not used.

The arrests took place on the Van Baerlestraat near the Museumplein, AT5 reported. The majority of people were arrested for not showing proof of identification.

Protesters marched towards Westerpark around 2:15 p.m., where an election campaign of the FvD was held. "People are being forced to undergo a medical experiment. Freedom of expression is dying." a party spokesperson said

The Amsterdam municipality announced that the protest in Westerpark was permitted, however, with a maximum group size of 2,000 people. That limit was exceeded. According to the protest organizers, Samen voor Nederland, 10,000 people were on their way to Westerpark. Police emptied the park around 3:30 p.m. Samen voor Nederland called on participants to come to the Museumplein to continue the demonstration.