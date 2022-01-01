The Amsterdam police broke up a massive New Year's party on Dam Square. Between 3,000 and 4,000 thousand people gathered to celebrate the new year, including lighting fireworks. People threw fireworks at police officers and other first responders in Amsterdam and many other places in the Netherlands, NOS reports.

The Amsterdam police intervened on Dam Square after midnight, acting against people who refused to leave the square when ordered to, according to the police. Cops used their batons on several revelers.

By 00:30 a.m., cops had sent many partygoers home. After that, the police quickly got the situation under control. Most people had left the square by 1:00 a.m. The police did not report any arrests.

In the Drenthe town of Bovensmilde, the riot police carried out multiple charges after people threw police officers with fireworks and stones. The situation was still restless at around 5:00 a.m.

The Friesland police deployed their riot unit in at least four places, mostly because people were harassing firefighters trying to extinguish fires. In Burdaard, a large group of people turned on the police and threw fireworks at officers. On Twitter, the police said that the group of people refused to listen to repeated calls to leave, so officers decided to use teargas. Peace returned to Burdaard around 5:30 a.m., Omrop Fryslan reported.

Riot police also had to protect firefighters during extinguishing work in Groningen, Tzummarum, Marrum, and Kollumerzwaag.

In Rotterdam, firefighters had to briefly withdraw from extinguishing a fire at the Stephanus school in Schiebroek because people were throwing fireworks at them, witnesses told Rijnmond. They returned to their work after the riot police intervened.

The riot police were also deployed in Arnemuiden in Zeeland. According to the police, there were several disturbances, including fires and vandalism. The riot police dispersed people and made several arrests.