Starting on Tuesday, the campaign Check your date now! warns against online dating fraud. According to the Center for Crime Prevention and Security (CCV), scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated and have recently been cheating victims out of more money.

"The dating platforms are always busier in the winter months. Therefore, the campaign will run until the end of February on meeting sites Tinder and Lexa. Users receive help to recognize signs of dating fraud and better protect themselves online," a CCV spokesperson said. Advertisements warning against scams are also regularly seen on Facebook and Instagram in the winter months.

"In addition to asking for money, fraudsters seem extremely in love but don't want to call. These are also signals to be alert to," says Mila Cassée of the center.

"If you suspect that you are being scammed, report to the Fraud Help Desk, the police and call in Victim Support for legal and psychological help," the spokesperson said.

The criminals use fake profiles, for example, to try to persuade someone to invest in a non-existent business.

This year, more than two hundred people in the Netherlands have been victims of dating, losing in total 7 million euros. The victims individually lost amounts up to 30,000 euros.

In 2021, there were officially 544 reports of dating fraud so far. In addition to the CCV and the Fraud Help Desk, Victim Support Netherlands and the Ministry of Justice and Security also participate in the campaign dating fraud. In podcasts, victims and experts give tips on recognizing online scammers.