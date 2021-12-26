Many people in the Netherlands reacted with sadness at the passing of South African bishop and human rights activist Desmond Tutu Sunday at 90. The bishop was known for his stance against the Apartheid regime in South Africa and as an advocate of peaceful protesting.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima remembered Tutu saying, "His captivating personality and memorable smile had a huge effect and helped many on the path towards reconciliation."

Dutch Princess Mabel van Oranje, the widow of Prince Friso, said she was "deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend. I had the pleasure of working together with him. 'Arch' always stood up for people who were not heard."



"He preached his entire life against injustice and for improvement. His empathy and impact are of enormous value. He was an inspiration for all of us to do good," D66 leader Sigrid Kaag said.

ChristenUnie leader Gert-Jan Segers said the bishop "livied what he preached. He fought against the injustice of apartheid and worked for reconciliation in his country. A great man left us today," Segers said.

"Tutu's contribution to reconciliation and the truth was incredibly great. He tirelessly denounced injustice and showed us the way to do good. May he rest in peace," PvdA leader Lilianne Ploumen said.

On October 7, 1931, Tutu was born in Klerksdorp, South Africa. He began his career as an Anglican priest in the early 1960s. Tutu rose to prominence in the 1970s and 80s due to his tough stance against apartheid and became particularly popular among the black population in South Africa. In 1984, Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

"My father was a man of prayer and peace. His heart was big enough to hold the entire world," Tutu's daughter Mpho Andrea Tutu who has been living in the Netherlands for several years and serves as an Anglican priest, said to the Trouw.

The bishop was known as a kind man with a gentle smile. During a 2012 visit to the Netherlands, FC Twente made Tutu, an honorary member after he visited the club during one of their matches and received a standing ovation from 30,000 people.