A gas can exploded during a Christmas dinner in Dordrecht, injuring one man and his wife, the Fire Fighter Department ZHZ wrote on Twitter. The accident on the Tak van Poortvlietstraat occurred while the man was trying to connect a raclette oven shortly before midnight on Saturday.

He was brought to hospital with injuries on his head, arms, and hands, a fire department spokesperson told Hart van Nederland. His wife also sustained light injuries.

A small fire broke out due to the explosion. Firefighters were able to bring it under control quickly.

The ZHZ fire department warned to make sure that connected equipment does not exceed the maximum power of the socket.