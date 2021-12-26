Gas can explodes during raclette Christmas dinner, injuring one
A gas can exploded during a Christmas dinner in Dordrecht, injuring one man and his wife, the Fire Fighter Department ZHZ wrote on Twitter. The accident on the Tak van Poortvlietstraat occurred while the man was trying to connect a raclette oven shortly before midnight on Saturday.
He was brought to hospital with injuries on his head, arms, and hands, a fire department spokesperson told Hart van Nederland. His wife also sustained light injuries.
A small fire broke out due to the explosion. Firefighters were able to bring it under control quickly.
The ZHZ fire department warned to make sure that connected equipment does not exceed the maximum power of the socket.
#Brand #TakvPoortvlietstraat #Dordrecht Bij het aansluiten van een gasflesje voor het gourmetten is deze ontploft. Bewoner is met brandwonden naar het ziekenhuis vervoerd. Brand was snel onder controle. https://t.co/iOQ90AiVz9— Brandweer ZHZ (@BrandweerZHZ) December 25, 2021