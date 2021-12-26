Drivers on Sunday should prepare themselves well for the cold, the Royal Dutch Touring Club ANWB reported. In the north of the county, the perceived temperature will drop to -15 to -16 degrees and the combination of cold and wind makes precautions necessary, according to an ANWB spokesperson.

It is essential to go out warmly dressed because it can get frigid. "When there is snow you see it an,d expect it to be cold, but not now," the spokesperson said. The ANWB website contains tips, including: "Keep an eye on the messages before you leave. Make sure there is enough fuel in the tank. As long as the engine can run, the interior can be heated. A good blanket never hurts, but it's best to bring warm clothing that seals well against hypothermia. It's not a bad to have ski pants in the trunk," ANWB expert Erik Jan advised.

Earlier Saturday, the KNMI announced that code yellow would apply in Groningen and Friesland from Saturday evening due to low temperature. The KNMI does not often give it a warning due to cold. A code yellow is issued at a "wind chill effect" of minus 15 degrees Celsius. Last February, there was a warning due to low temperatures during snowstorm Darcy, which raged across the Netherlands. "The last cold warning before that was several years ago," a KNMI spokesperson said. At a wind chill of minus 20, a code orange is issued.

According to the KNMI, such warnings are given so that, for example, people who get stranded have the right equipment with them. The same notice also applies to hikers and cyclists.

On Sunday, code yellow will be in effect in part of the country due to the risk of icy roads.