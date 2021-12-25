Skies will remain clear and sunny in the north of the Netherlands, while in the south, there is a chance that morning rain could turn into a white Christmas, according to the KNMI. Some cities, including Venlo and Limburg, already woke up with a thin blanket of wet snow.

Natte sneeuw nu in #Venlo ... Het blijft een klein beetje liggen in het gras :) #wittekerst pic.twitter.com/CxRY9sRga1 — ietsist🌍 (@ietsist) December 25, 2021

Ook in Venlo is het gelukt en valt er lichte sneeuw op deze 1e kerstdag! ❄



📷 Theo pic.twitter.com/cb0qEhlKox — Meteo Voorne Putten (@MeteoVoorne) December 25, 2021

Due to icy roads, the KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country. The notice will likely extend into Sunday due to rain beginning in the south of the country and moving north.

Temperatures will stay around zero degrees Celsius, with a high of six degrees in the southwest. A moderate breeze coming from the east can make the temperature feel cooler.

Minimum temperatures range from two degrees Celsius in the south to minus eight degrees in the northeast.

Temperatures will pick up on Sunday with a high of ten degrees Celsius and continue to rise in the upcoming week with up to 16 degrees on Wednesday.