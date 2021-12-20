Housing taxes will rise by an average of 2.1 percent next year. As a result, homeowners lose an average of 851 euros on property tax and waste and sewerage levies, the Home Owners Association (VEH) concluded after a sample of 106 municipalities. The changes in housing taxes differ per municipality.

In Hillegom, Lisse, Twenterand and Zuidplas, the tax on owner-occupied homes will rise by more than 10 percent. In Noordwijk, the increase is 21 percent and in Papendrecht, more than 28 percent.

The VEH called it remarkable that there are 30 municipalities where the property tax will decrease next year. In Schouwen-Duiveland, the decrease is most significant at eight percent.

The waste levy will rise moderately next year by an average of 3.1 percent. Papendrecht is once again an outlier. The rate for multi-person households will increase by more than 28 percent. Single people pay less in Papendrecht. Families in Gooise Meren and Dronten also spend considerably more on waste levies, increasing 16.8 and 17 percent, respectively. In Harderwijk, the waste levy falls by almost a quarter.

According to the VEH, the average increase in housing costs is lower than in the previous year. In 2020 and 2021, municipal housing costs rose by an average of 5 percent.

The VEH warned that the charges would rise sharply after next year. Minister of Internal Affairs Kajsa Ollongren announced earlier this year that municipalities will receive extra money to cover shortcomings in the implementation of the Social Support Act and youth care tasks. If it is up to the VEH, the new Cabinet will develop a structural solution because the bill for broad social facilities will soon be placed "unilaterally" with people who own the house they live in.

The VEH examines municipal housing costs twice a year. They will publish an overview of housing costs in all municipalities in March.