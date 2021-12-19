Police discovered three illegal parties just hours after the government announced a hard lockdown for the coming four weeks.

Police intervened in an illegal party in an office building in Lelystad Saturday evening, the AD reported. Loud music blaring from the building alerted police to the event. Officers shut the party down and sent the roughly 80 guests home. Partygoers had consumed drinks from a bar serving alcohol without a permit. A complaint was filed against the organizers of the party.

Police also ended two illegal parties in Amsterdam Westport, according to AT5. Officers first arrived at de Heining a quarter past midnight on Sunday to find 50 to 60 partying together.

The second party took place at the Noordzeeweg, also located in Westport. Officers ended the party at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and sent the dozens of guests home.



It was not known whether any of the guests were fined for breaking Covid-19 restrictions.