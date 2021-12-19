Worker's Union CNV feared that the negative attitude of some patients towards, among others, healthcare staff would increase as a result of the lockdown announced on Saturday. The union, therefore, called on employers of healthcare workers to ensure the safety of their employees, especially now that the pressure on healthcare due to the Omicron coronavirus variant is increasing.

"We must prevent the aggression we have seen that by some patients and their families at the workplace of healthcare staff. It can get out of hand in certain locations. Healthcare staff work under high tension and must be able to do their job undisturbed by high emotions," CNV chair Danielle Woesternberg said.

"We have already taken security measures. We call on employers to fully guarantee the safety of healthcare personnel in every institution under the new difficult conditions," she said.

The Cabinet announced a hard lockdown on Saturday evening due to the advance of the omikron variant. The lockdown started on Sunday at 5 a.m. and will continue until January 14.