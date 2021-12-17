Police in Rotterdam discovered 1,000 kilograms of cocaine in a commercial property on Thursday. An estimate of the value of the drugs was not provided, but a seizure last week that was twice as large was valued at 150 million euros.

No arrests were made in the latest find. Police found the cocaine as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking. The cocaine was destroyed soon after it was found.

"The municipality of Rotterdam is investigating the possibility of closing the business site as an administrative measure," police said.

The latest bust was about 25 kilometers south of a location in Voorschoten where 2,000 kilograms of cocaine was found in a warehouse. That led to the arrest of three men from The Hague, aged 31, 34, and 39. A 47-year-old from Turkey was also in custody, as was a 21-year-old from Morocco.

They were being held in restricted custody and could only contact their attorney.

Police did not announce a connection between the two drug seizures. The bust in Rotterdam took place the same day that the Voorschoten raid was announced publicly.