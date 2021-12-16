The police arrested five men last week in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Officers also seized 2,000 kilograms of cocaine, worth 150 million euros.

The suspects are three men from The Hague aged 31, 34, and 39, a 47-year-old man from Turkey, and a 21-year-old from Morocco. The police arrested them in a warehouse in Voorschoten, where the drugs were also found. The cocaine was destroyed.

The five men were arranged and remanded into custody. They are in restricted custody, which means they are only allowed contact with their lawyers.

The investigation is ongoing.