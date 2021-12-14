Full list of Dutch coronavirus restrictions as of December 14
The Netherlands will continue to enforce an evening lockdown implemented last month until January 14. The extension is necessary because the coronavirus pressure on hospitals is still too high, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced in a press conference on Tuesday. The Cabinet is also concerned about the new Omicron variant of the virus, which seems to be even more easily transmissible than the currently dominant Delta variant.
Based on advice from the Outbreak Management Team, the Cabinet decided to close primary schools, special primary education, and after-school care a week before the Christmas holidays. These institutions must close by Tuesday, December 21 at the latest. This is to give parents enough time to arrange alternative childcare. Rutte urged parents to only use emergency childcare if they have no other options. And to avoid asking vulnerable grandparents to watch the kids.
"That is not the glad tidings you hope for at Christmas time," Rutte said about extending the evening lockdown. "A setback, but not a big surprise either. I hope that many people understand that the extension is inevitable."
The situation will be reassessed on January 14, 2022. Though more insight into the nature of the Omicron variant may push this assessment forward.
Measures and urgent advice
- Everyone in the Netherlands must stay at home as much as possible. And limit their contacts if they do leave the house
- Keep 1.5 meters apart from others wherever you go.
- Do not receive more than 4 people aged 13 or older per day at home. Do not visit more than one household per day.
- If you visit others, do a Covid-19 self-test first
- People aged 70 and older are urged to limit their contacts as much as possible, including with children. And keep 1.5 meters away from anyone they do have contact with.
- Everyone aged 13 and older must wear a mask in and around public transport, walking around school, or in public indoor spaces like shops, museums, and the catering industry.
- Coronavirus access passes remain required for everyone aged 13 and up entering hospitality businesses, cinemas, theaters, concert halls, museums, historical monuments, casinos, event locations, trade fairs, and conferences. Fixed seats and social distancing also apply here.
- All locations and events must close from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Essential stores, like supermarkets and drugstores, can remain open until 8 p.m.
- Specific services like the notary or lawyer, mortgage advisor, and medical contact professions can have normal opening hours.
- Amateur sports matches and practices are banned from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Elite athletes are not forbidden to compete and train from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. without an audience.
- Professionals in arts and culture are allowed to rehearse from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. without an audience.
- At transfer locations, a maximum of 1 visitor per 5m2 applies
- In higher education, a maximum group size of 75 people at 1.5 meters apart applies
- In theaters and concert halls, the maximum group size is 1,250 at 1.5 meters apart
- Work from home unless absolutely impossible. If you have to go to work, stay 1.5 meters away from others.
Previous measures that remain in effect
- Coronavirus access passes are required for those 18 and up entering indoor sports facilities, sports club canteens, and arts and culture rehearsal facilities, practice halls, and workshops.
- Face masks are required at indoor public locations wherever coronavirus passes are not required.
- Maintaining 1.5 meters of distance is required wherever coronavirus passes are not required.
- Fixed assigned seats are required for all hospitality business customers.
- Audiences are not allowed to attend professional sports competitions.
- People are strongly advised to enter quarantine if a housemate tests positive for the coronavirus infection. This includes vaccinated and unvaccinated housemates.
- Face masks should be worn by primary school students in Groups Six, Seven, and Eight when they are not in the classroom.
- Face masks should be worn by all secondary school students when they are not in the classroom.
- Children under 12 years of age cannot go to school if they have a mild cold, runny nose, or stuffed nose. They must stay home until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours, or until they test negative at a GGD test location.
- Children under the age of 12 should be kept separate from those over 70 years of age.
- Household guests should take a coronavirus self-test beforehand.