The Netherlands will continue to enforce an evening lockdown implemented last month until January 14. The extension is necessary because the coronavirus pressure on hospitals is still too high, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced in a press conference on Tuesday. The Cabinet is also concerned about the new Omicron variant of the virus, which seems to be even more easily transmissible than the currently dominant Delta variant.

Based on advice from the Outbreak Management Team, the Cabinet decided to close primary schools, special primary education, and after-school care a week before the Christmas holidays. These institutions must close by Tuesday, December 21 at the latest. This is to give parents enough time to arrange alternative childcare. Rutte urged parents to only use emergency childcare if they have no other options. And to avoid asking vulnerable grandparents to watch the kids.

"That is not the glad tidings you hope for at Christmas time," Rutte said about extending the evening lockdown. "A setback, but not a big surprise either. I hope that many people understand that the extension is inevitable."

The situation will be reassessed on January 14, 2022. Though more insight into the nature of the Omicron variant may push this assessment forward.

Measures and urgent advice

Everyone in the Netherlands must stay at home as much as possible. And limit their contacts if they do leave the house

Keep 1.5 meters apart from others wherever you go.

Do not receive more than 4 people aged 13 or older per day at home. Do not visit more than one household per day.

If you visit others, do a Covid-19 self-test first

People aged 70 and older are urged to limit their contacts as much as possible, including with children. And keep 1.5 meters away from anyone they do have contact with.

Everyone aged 13 and older must wear a mask in and around public transport, walking around school, or in public indoor spaces like shops, museums, and the catering industry.

Coronavirus access passes remain required for everyone aged 13 and up entering hospitality businesses, cinemas, theaters, concert halls, museums, historical monuments, casinos, event locations, trade fairs, and conferences. Fixed seats and social distancing also apply here.

All locations and events must close from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Essential stores, like supermarkets and drugstores, can remain open until 8 p.m.

Specific services like the notary or lawyer, mortgage advisor, and medical contact professions can have normal opening hours.

Amateur sports matches and practices are banned from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Elite athletes are not forbidden to compete and train from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. without an audience.

Professionals in arts and culture are allowed to rehearse from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. without an audience.

At transfer locations, a maximum of 1 visitor per 5m 2 applies

applies In higher education, a maximum group size of 75 people at 1.5 meters apart applies

In theaters and concert halls, the maximum group size is 1,250 at 1.5 meters apart

Work from home unless absolutely impossible. If you have to go to work, stay 1.5 meters away from others.

Previous measures that remain in effect