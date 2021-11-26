The Netherlands will enforce an evening lockdown for three weeks beginning on Sunday, November 28. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge unveiled a package of measures including the lockdown, expanded use of face masks, and stricter social distancing obligations in an attempt to bring about a 20 percent cut to the number of times people come in contact with each other.

The new measures were announced at a press conference on Friday, roughly eight weeks after most coronavirus restrictions were released in the Netherlands. Since that time, the average number of daily coronavirus infections has jumped from under 1,700 to over 22,000, including a single-day record of 23,789 set earlier this week. A handful of new measures were announced two weeks ago, but with little immediately measurable impact.

The full list of new coronavirus restrictions follows. They will remain in effect at least through Tuesday, December 14, when the Cabinet will again revisit the issue.

The new measures and urgent advisory statements

"Stay at home as much as possible," the Cabinet said in a press release.

All adults 18 years of age and over must keep a distance of 1.5 meters from each other.

All locations and events must close from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Essential stores, like supermarkets and drugstores, can remain open until 8 p.m.

Face masks are required wherever assigned seating rules apply, including bars, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, and theaters.

Providing space so people can keep 1.5 meters away from each other is required at trade fairs, museums, zoos, amusement parks, and wherever assigned seating rules apply, including bars, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, and theaters. This is expected to impact maximum capacity of these locations.

Those working at an office or other worksite must keep 1.5 meters distance from others, the Cabinet advised.

"The urgent advice to churches is also to adhere to the measures. Show solidarity with the rest of the country," Rutte said.

Amateur sports matches and practices are banned from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Elite athletes are not forbidden to compete and train from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. without an audience.

Professionals in arts and culture are allowed to rehearse from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. without an audience.

Face masks should be worn by primary school students in Groups Six, Seven and Eight when they are not in the classroom.

Face masks should be worn by all secondary school students when they are not in the classroom.

Children under 12 years of age cannot go to school if they have a mild cold, runny nose, or stuffed nose. They must stay home until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours, or until they test negative at a GGD test location.

Children under the age of 12 should be kept separate from those over 70 years of age.

Household guests should take a coronavirus self-test beforehand.

Previous measures which remain in effect