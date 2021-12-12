Authorities at Schiphol Airport arrested a 43-year-old dual citizen suspected of committing a sex crime in Spain. He was taken into custody on Friday, the Marechaussee confirmed. The branch of the military is responsible for policing the airport and monitoring the Dutch border.

The suspect holds Spanish and Ecuadorian nationality. He was at the Amsterdam-area airport preparing to fly to Ecuador, the Marechaussee said.

Details about the precise nature of the sex offense were not revealed, including information about the victim and when the incident allegedly occurred. A courtroom in Amsterdam will determine if he will be extradited to Spain.

The only scheduled service between Amsterdam and Ecuador on Friday was KLM flight 755. The Boeing 777 departed Schiphol ten minutes late, at 10:24 a.m., records show. The flight landed in Quito about 12 hours later, before continuing on to Guayaquil.