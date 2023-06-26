A KLM plane from Amsterdam was evacuated after landing in Quito, Ecuador, on Sunday due to a bomb threat. The authorities searched the plane but found no explosives, NU.nl reports.

The authorities received the bomb threat at around 1:00 p.m. After landing, the emergency services evacuated the passengers off flight KL755 and searched the plane. According to NU.nl, the authorities also checked people in the terminal. The police announced that all was clear at around 5:00 p.m.

“In consultation with the authorities in Ecuador, we decided to carry out an extra safety check of passengers and cargo as a precaution before we fly back to Amsterdam via Guayaquil,” a spokesperson for KLM told NU.nl.

The airline won’t make substantive statements about the safety issue, the spokesperson said.