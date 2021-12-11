Princess Beatrix has recovered from a coronavirus infection. "Her Royal Majesty Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands is without symptoms and can leave isolation," the Government Information Service stated in a press release on Saturday.

The princess tested positive for the coronavirus last Saturday. She returned from a four-day state visit to Curacao on November 29.

King Willem-Alexander reported on Monday that his mother was recovering well. She was said to have mild cold symptoms. Due to her quarantine, Beatrix could not attend her granddaughter Amalia's 18th birthday on Tuesday.

"Princess Beatrix thanks everyone for their well wishes," the Government Information Service said.