Princes Beatrix has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Government Information Service announced on Saturday. The 83-year-old had herself tested in connection with "mild cold complaints." The princess is currently at home in isolation.

Anyone who has been in close contact with the former head of state has been informed. It has not been disclosed where she contracted the virus.

Beatrix returned from Curacao on Monday morning after a four-day working ist. She has had three Covid-19 vaccinations in total, including the booster shot. She flew back last Sunday evening, Dutch time, on a KLM scheduled flight.

The mother of King Willem-Alexander started her working visit with strict enforcement of the two meters distance as is mandatory on the island. She wanted to stay in her bubble as much as possible. She also wore a face mask at the start of the visit. Coronavirus measures such as keeping distance and wearing a face mask were not always followed during the visit.

Due to the positive test, the princess will be unable to attend her granddaughter Amalia's 18th birthday on Tuesday.