Outdated electricity networks are not able to handle the rising number of solar panels, NOS reported. Overloaded electric cables switch off solar panels on sunny days when they would generate the most energy.

Shut off solar panels are often reported in villages and older city areas. In 2021, there have been 3,200 people who complained that their solar panels had been involuntarily shut off. "These are mostly people who closely track their energy use in an app," Maud Weide from the Homeowners Association told NOS. The number of times the power grid is overloaded is likely higher because people often do not even notice that their solar panels are off.

Ultimately, homeowners with solar panels are the ones who pay the price for the overloaded power grid. Once the solar panels switch off, electricity is derived from the standard electric network, creating additional costs. "If homeowners choose to become more sustainable, they should not be the victims of overdue maintenance of the electricity network," Weide said.

In around 50 percent of the cases, homeowners can solve the issue by replacing old cables in their houses. Yet, it is up to the power supplier to improve the energy distribution for the remaining cases.

Weide was concerned that power grids will not be updated at the same speed at which many home- and business owners transition to sustainable energy. "I am worried about this. The demand for clean energy will only grow. The electric network is crucial for the energy transition," Weide said.