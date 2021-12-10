The judiciary enlisted the Dutch army's help to prevent a possible violent prison break allegedly planned by suspects in the Marengo assassinations trial from the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught. Among other things, the army erected barricades to prevent any helicopters from landing, De Telegraaf reported.

According to the Telegraaf, the prison staff in Vught have been assisted by a special team from the Ministry of Defense since last week. Sources at the judiciary say that suspects in the Marengo process are still planning a violent prison break, likely involving a helicopter. In addition to barricades against the landing, the Defense team also took visible and invisible measures to prevent this. For security reasons, the Telegraaf couldn't say what these are, the newspaper wrote.

The prime suspects in the Marengo assassinations trial are imprisoned in the Vught EBI. They include Ridaouan Taghi, the alleged leader of the drug-centered gang suspected of being behind many criminal assassinations. According to the authorities, Taghi planned to break out of the prison earlier this year. His cousin and lawyer was arrested at the jail on suspicion of helping Taghi prepare his escape. Taghi's right-hand man, Said R., has also been imprisoned in Vught since early this week, following his extradition from Colombia.

Mayor Roderic van de Mortel of Vught would "neither confirm nor deny" the extra security measures at the penitentiary. "In a general sense, I can say this: It is significant that the police and Defense are working closely together in this situation. It confirms the enormous danger from a group of serious criminals. We really need to finally let go of the naivety about this. This category of criminals requires a different approach and treatment."