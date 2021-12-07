Said R., a prime suspect in the Marengo assassinations trial, was extradited from Colombia to the Netherlands on Monday. The Koninklijke Marechaussee escorted him to the Netherlands on a chartered flight overnight for security reasons, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Tuesday.

According to the OM, R. is Ridouan Taghi's right-hand man. He is suspected of playing a leading role in a criminal organization and involvement in three murders, two attempted murders, and preparatory acts for murder.

The Dutch authorities put R. on international wanted lists in September 2019. He was arrested in Medellin in Colombia in February 2020.