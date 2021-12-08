The traditional New Year's dive at Scheveningen beach will not take place for the second year in a row. Coronavirus has yet again thrown a spanner in the works, the organizers announced.

The association representing New Year’s dive organizations in the Netherlands said it was disappointed that it had to cancel the event. Because the New Year's Dive requires a great deal of organizing, the association believes it is important to provide clarity to all parties involved more than three weeks in advance, even though the country’s coronavirus restrictions on New Year’s Day have yet to be announced.

Just like last year, there will be an alternative so that people can start the new year fresh at home. People will again be able to order sealed cans filled with water from the North Sea, which they can then dump over themselves in their backyard.

"Last year we came up with a solution with the 'New Years Dive from Can'. That was a huge success. All 25,000 cans of seawater were given away in a single day," said Liane Lens of Unox. The food brand is a lead sponsor for the Scheveningen dive, and organized the seawater giveaway last year. "That's why we decided to can the New Year's Dive again. In order to allow even more people to participate during this edition, twice as many cans are being filled: 50,000. In addition, the cans are much longer."

For every set of cans ordered, Unox donates a can of its Erwtensoep, a traditional pea soup, to the country’s Food Banks. The cans with North Sea water can be ordered from Wednesday via www.nieuwjaarsduik.nl.