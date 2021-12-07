Voting for the Van Dale word of the year 2021 opened on Tuesday. Like last year, the 2021 nominations are dominated by coronavirus-related terms.

Nine of the 15 nominated words have to do with the coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-related terms up for election this year are:

Boosterprik - the Covid-19 vaccination booster shot

Deltavariant - the Delta variant of the coronavirus

Doorbraakinfectie - a coronavirus infection diagnosed in someone who was fully vaccinated

Grotsyndroom - directly translates in English to "cave syndrome.” Anxiety experienced by someone restarting their social life after a long time in isolation.

Pandemocratie - democracy influenced and changed by a pandemic

Prikpolarisatie - polarization between vaccinated and unvaccinated people

Prikspijt - regret about getting vaccinated

QR-samenleving - society in which people can only access certain locations by showing their coronavirus access pass

Vaccinatievoordringer - someone who skipped the line, and went to get vaccinated before it was their turn

Words unrelated to the pandemic include "finfluencer," which refers to someone giving financial advice online. It's a portmanteau of "financial" and "influencer". Another is "gevoeligheidslezer," a proofreader or editor that checks a text for potentially offensive content. It translates directly to "sensitivity reader" in English.

Voting is open until 5:00 p.m. on December 20. The winner will be announced the next day.