There will be dense fog in the south and southwest of the country on Monday morning. The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for this part of the Netherlands. According to the meteorological institute, visibility will improve by mid-morning.

Despite the fog, traffic jams in the morning rush hour are expected not to be exceptionally long. Around 7:45 a.m., there were 16 traffic jams, a total length of just over 65 kilometers on Dutch roads, according to the ANWB. The longest traffic jam at the time was 17 kilometers on the A12 between the German border and Arnhem.

On Monday evening, the KNMI expected snow in the east of the country and issued a code yellow warning for this. "It can become temporarily slippery in Gelderland and Overijssel in particular. During the night, the fallen snow will melt away again."

Code yellow means there is a possible risk of dangerous weather, and it is advisable to be careful.