A small amount of snow could fall in the early morning hours of Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to around zero degrees Celsius in the nights to come, making it more likely to wake up to a few flakes on the ground in the coming days.

You have to get up early to see the snow, Philippe Schambergen from the weather service Buienradaar told RTL Nieuws. "Towards sunrise, the snow will disappear. Luckily, the sun doesn't rise until pretty late currently," Schambergen said. Temperatures will rise to between five to seven degrees Celsius during the day, making it unlikely that the snow will stay on the ground.

The chance of snow is highest on Wednesday, including in the middle of the country.

The rainy days and cold nights also raise the chance of icy roads.

Temperatures will stay around freezing in the week to come. During the day, temperatures will pick up towards the end of the week, with a high of ten degrees expected on Saturday, according to the KNMI.