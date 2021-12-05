The GGD Hollands Midden stopped offering booster shots without an appointment to people over 60 due to the long lines on Saturday. The GGD made the decision based on the advice of the security region.

Saturday morning, there were long traffic jams on the roads around the vaccination locations in Hollands Midden and the parking spaces were packed at all locations. "It has been decided to stop walk-in booster vaccinations because this led to dangerous traffic situations. It is therefore no longer possible to come by without an appointment," the GGD said.

From Thursday, the GGD offered people over 60 the opportunity to come by without an appointment for an additional Covid-19 vaccination because more vaccines and staff were available than appointments were made for the booster shot. The last Covid-19 vaccination had to be at least six months ago to be eligible for the jab.

On Friday, the umbrella organization GGD GHOR already reported that walk-in vaccinations would be temporary. Many people showed up for the walk-in vaccinations. On Thursday, two thousand people received a booster shot without an appointment. On Friday, that number was around 1,700 and on Saturday, around 2,100.

There were two rows set up at the three GGD Hollands Midden vaccination locations in Leiden, Gouda and Alphen: one for people with an appointment and one for those without.

The GGD Hollands Midden said they would customize their appointments in the coming period. Those who have not yet made an appointment but are due to have their booster shot will receive a text message from the GGD in the coming days. At the moment, the RIVM has invited people up until the birth year 1941.